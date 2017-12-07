Regus opens third Penang business centre

Country manager for Malaysia, T. Vijayakumar, said there are 30 Regus centres in the country. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Dec 7 — Global flexible workspace solutions provider Regus opened its third business centre in Penang today and is planning a fourth, bringing its total investments here to RM9 million so far.

Regus will open a fourth business centre in Penang at the Spice Arena in Bayan Lepas and the firm's country manager for Malaysia, T. Vijayakumar, said the two will bring the total number of Regus centres in the country to 30.

“We believe Penang is a prime location to set base, especially with a growing number of business process outsourcing (BPO) companies located here,” he said in his speech at the opening of the business centre in Menara Boustead today.

He said the business centres in Penang will provide options of flexible work spaces for various multinational companies and small medium enterprises (SMEs) here.

Vijayakumar predicted the advent of a digital workforce who preferred to work seamlessly across locations and SMEs that want to grow without the burden of an office lease.

He said a recent Regus’ survey found the top priority for 56 per cent of Malaysian businesses was to reduce fixed office costs.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, who opened the business centre, said Regus has invested a total RM9 million to date in the four business centres in Penang.

“They are prepared to invest more for the growth and expansion in the coming years,” he said.

Regus has a network of 3,000 locations in over 1,000 towns and cities, across more than 100 countries, with 2.3 million members.