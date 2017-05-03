Registered societies must uphold federal constitution, RoS says

PUTRAJAYA, May 3 — All registered societies must uphold the Federal Constitution and make it compulsory to adhere to all the articles enshrined in the constitution in running their operations, Registrar of Societies Datuk Mohammad Razin Abdullah said.

“The Federal Constitution is the highest source of laws in the country. It must be adhered to by every citizen, including societies, political parties in particular,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Citing the call by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang for ROS to carry out a review on the status of all political parties in the country for fear that they might have violated the Federal Constitution, Mohammad Razin said the Registry of Societies Malaysia was always monitoring the operations of the registered societies.

“The department will also refer to the Attorney-General Chambers on any action to be taken on the violation of law committed by any registered society,” he said. — Bernama