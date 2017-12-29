‘Reformasi’ supporters ‘cheated’ if Dr M named PM, says MCA

MCA Publicity Spokesman Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker accused the Opposition bloc of deviating from its purpose and fooling the people. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Opposition supporters, especially those who had joined the “Reformasi” movement in the late 1990s, would be “cheated” if Pakatan Harapan (PH) names Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as its prime minister candidate, MCA said today.

MCA Publicity Spokesman Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker accused the Opposition bloc, which now includes Dr Mahathir’s party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), of deviating from its purpose and fooling the people.

“Suddenly there was an air of despair and a sense of having been cheated when Pakatan Rakyat founded on the people’s movement referred to as ‘Reformasi’ was changed to Pakatan Harapan to accommodate Dr Mahathir’s racist party under PPBM.

“The People’s Pact (Pakatan Rakyat) has suddenly been changed to a Pact of Hope (Pakatan Harapan),” he said in a statement.

“It sounds more like a “pack” of Hope for Mahathir and Anwar. What about the Rakyat’s hope?,” he said, using the Malay word for the public.

Opposition coalition Pakatan Rakyat, which consisted of PKR, DAP and PAS had disbanded. PH was later formed by PKR, DAP, and PAS splinter Parti Amanah Negara — before being joined by PPBM later.

Dr Mahathir was seen as one of the key figures responsible in jailing Anwar back in 1998, which kicked off the “Reformasi” movement which saw many of the latter’s supporters pour to the streets in protest.

Ti suggested instead of considering only Anwar and Dr Mahathir as the Opposition’s prime minister choice, other young leaders should be also given a shot.

“Will this paradoxical gambit spell the end of Anwar and Mahathir politically? Isn’t it about time that they should make way for younger more credible politicians with less political and personal baggage?” he said.

Malay Mail reported this week that the PH leadership is currently divided over the matter, as some feel the announcement should be kept until Parliament is dissolved, while others believe that its convention would be the most suitable platform to do so.

The Opposition coalition recently proposed Dr Mahathir as PM and PKR president Dr Wan Azizah as his deputy, should it win the next general election.

The choice was reportedly agreed by the coalition’s “G5”, comprising PH chairman Dr Mahathir, president Dr Wan Azizah, and deputy presidents Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Guan Eng and Mohamed Sabu.