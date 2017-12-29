Reform needs more than a PM change, PKR says

In a statement, PKR communications direct Fahmi Fadzil said it takes more than changing a prime minister to deliver reform within Malaysia. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — PKR clarified today that the party had only requested space to discuss and achieve consensus over Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) prime minister candidate, following a media report claiming it had put caveats on accepting Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In a statement, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said it takes more than changing a prime minister (PM) to deliver reform within Malaysia.

“The main issue here is to defend the reform agenda that must happen in this country, not just by changing the current prime minister, but with a thorough reform,” he said.

Fahmi said the party’s de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had himself called on its leadership to first negotiate with all parties, including civil societies, in order to dispel the view that PH is hasty when it comes to the matter.

Yesterday, a Malaysiakini report stated that PKR would only agree with PH’s suggestion to name Dr Mahathir and its president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as PM and deputy PM candidates if certain conditions were met.

Quoting sources, the report said that PKR’s political bureau wanted an assurance that Dr Mahathir would push to campaign for Anwar’s release from prison.

They also wanted the PH chairman to promise that he would only be an interim PM until Anwar can take over.

PH parties are currently finalising a proposal to announce its candidate for PM at its convention on January .

Malay Mail reported this week that the PH leadership is currently divided over the matter, as some feel the announcement should be kept until Parliament is dissolved, while others believe that the convention would be the most suitable platform to do so.

The PH convention will be held at the Shah Alam Convention Centre.

The Opposition coalition recently proposed Dr Mahathir as PM and PKR president Dr Wan Azizah as his deputy, should it win the next general election.

The choice was reportedly agreed by the coalition’s “G5”, comprising PH chairman Dr Mahathir, president Dr Wan Azizah, and deputy presidents Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Guan Eng and Mohamed Sabu.