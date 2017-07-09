Reezal Merican to lead Malaysian delegation to OIC meet in Abidjan

PUTRAJAYA, July 9 — Deputy Foreign Minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican will lead the Malaysian delegation to the 44th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire from July 10 to 11.

Wisma Putra in its statement said, Malaysia’s participation in the meeting showed its continuous commitment and support for the OIC’s efforts in addressing current issues and challenges faced by the Muslim ummah.

“The 44th CFM will discuss political, economic, and socio-cultural issues affecting the Muslim ummah under the theme, ‘The Role of Youth, Peace and Development in a World of Solidarity’.

“During the CFM, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican will deliver a country statement on the role of youth in promoting peace and development,” the statement further said.

The deputy minister is also expected to hold bilateral talks with other heads of delegation on issues of mutual concern and interest.

According to the statement, the CFM is an annual meeting of OIC Foreign Ministers to review the progress of implementation of the decisions and resolutions adopted at the previous summits and Council of Foreign Ministers meetings.

The meeting will also consider and approve the programme, budget and other financial and administrative reports of the OIC General Secretariat and the OIC Subsidiary Organs.

Reezal Merican will be accompanied by senior officials from the Foreign Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Department at the meeting. — Bernama