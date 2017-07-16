Reezal: Dr M ‘betrayed Umno’, in Pakatan for personal gain

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican called Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad a traitor for joining Pakatan Harapan. — Picture by K.E. OoiKEPALA BATAS, July 16 — Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican has labelled Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as a traitor for joining Pakatan Harapan (PH) for personal gain.

Reezal Merican, who is also Deputy Foreign Minister, said that the matter was based on the actions of former prime minister, who made a U-turn on the Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim issue.

“Previously, Dr Mahathir found Anwar to be disgusting but today, he is saying the opposite. He said that Anwar’s imprisonment was done unfairly and not through the proper legal system.

“Dr Mahathir has betrayed Umno, the party which he led for 22 years,” he said at the opening of the Kepala Batas Wanita Umno division delegates meeting by Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, here today.

Earlier, when opening the meeting, Zambry reminded the Umno members and leaders to make thorough preparation for the 14th general election (GE14), especially in dealing with the attacks by the opposition parties.

“The attacks by the opposition parties are like the work of Joseph Goebbels (Hitler’s propaganda minister). The propaganda is systematic and repeated for effectiveness.”

He reminded Umno members not to be proud of the power and mandate given by the people and not to be complacent with the support for the party. — Bernama