Redelineation: Court decision proves Election Commission transparent, says chairman

File picture shows Election Commission chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hashim Abdullah speaking at a press conference at Menara SPR , Putrajaya January 28, 2016. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPUTRAJAYA, Dec 7 — The decision of the Kuala Lumpur High Court today in rejecting the judicial review filed by the Selangor government on the Election Commission’s (EC) proposed redelineation exercise in the state was proof that the EC had discharged its duties in a transparent manner in line with legislative requirements, said its chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah.

In a statement here, he said the EC viewed that the court had made the right decision.

“The decision proves that the EC has undertaken the delineation process of all the Federated Malay States in a transparent manner in accordance with the law,” he said.

Mohd Hashim said the decision also indirectly denied the allegations by some that the EC was implementing the process for the interests of certain parties.

However, he said the court had allowed an application by the Selangor government to suspend the local inquiry process for parliamentary and state constituencies in the state pending a decision on the appeal.

As such, he said the EC would comply and abide by the decision until the legal process regarding the case was fully resolved. — Bernama