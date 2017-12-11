Redberry does its bit for the homeless

(From left) Redberry Chief Operating Executive, Datuk Wong Sai Wan and Redberry Ambient managing director Tho Tuck Wah helping to provide food to the homeless population around KL. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — A weekend night well spent as corporate figures stood shoulder to shoulder with charity volunteers in feeding the homeless.

Redberry Ambient managing director Tho Tuck Woh said it was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiative.

“We try to do so at the closing of every calendar year, so that our staff can meet the new year with positive vibes,” he told the Malay Mail outside charity organisation Kechara Soup Kitchen’s office, off Jalan Imbi.

Accompanied by Malay Mail editor-in-chief Datuk Wong Sai Wan, Tho led 12 other personnel down onto the ground on Saturday, where they assisted Kechara’s 40-strong volunteers as they made their usual visits around the city to provide food and medical treatment for the homeless.

This marks the second time Redberry has collaborated with Kechara, having done so earlier in 2013.

“The staff present here are different from those who attended four years ago. We rotate them so others could also learn from the experience of feeding the homeless and tending to their needs,” Tho said.

He is touched and honoured by the selflessness of Kechara’s volunteers, many of whom are undergraduates or young working adults in their 20s and early 30s.

“It is all the more poignant when you realise they do not profit from doing any of this, but instead volunteer out of a sense of compassion for their fellow human beings.

“I hope this experience has inculcated in my colleagues and subordinates how much more fortunate they are in life, when there are others around them with much less in life. Humility goes a long way,” Tho said.

For Kechara’s homeless food distribution programme, Redberry contributed four cartons of chocolate wafers, and 42 cartons of drinking water and sparkling blackcurrant beverage, which were also sponsored by Rex Industry Sdn Bhd.

Tho expressed his thanks to Kechara for allowing Redberry’s personnel to experience what it is like looking after the less fortunate.

“The time we spent here tonight has been invaluable, in more ways than one,” he said.