Record 20,000 attend ‘Feast with the People’ event with Najib in Penang

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks at the ‘Kenduri Bersama Rakyat’ event held at the Seberang Perai Polytechnic today, August 17, 2017. ― Bernama picBUKIT MERTAJAM, Aug 17 ― A feast for 20,000 people organised here in conjunction with the visit of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to Penang today has set a record as the meal with the largest number of people seated cross-legged on the ground and eating from a spread in the traditional Malay custom.

The successful “Kenduri Bersama Rakyat” (Feast with the People), held at the Seberang Perai Polytechnic here, has made it into the Malaysia Book of Records.

The 20,000 guests comprised people from all communities and walks of life, particularly from Permatang Pauh.

Addressing the gathering, Najib said the presence of the large number of people at the feast was an indication that the people of Permatang Pauh welcomed the event organised by the Barisan Nasional.

“I asked Datuk Mohd Zaidi Mohd Said (Permatang Pauh Umno Division chief) this morning how many people might attend the event. He said about 15,000. I told him that 15,000 would mean that he had failed in terms of the performance indicator.

“But, Datuk Mohd Zaidi passed with flying colours. What he gave me was Batch Number 20,001. I was informed that the number of guests today was 21,380. There are seven large tents and 130 small ones.

“This is a sign that the people of Permatang Pauh welcome the event that we have organised here,” he said.

The feast was also attended by Penang Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman, deputy chairman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Mohd Zaidi and other Penang Umno leaders.

Also present at the feast, held from noon to 3pm, were Penang Barisan Nasional chairman Teng Chang Yeow and Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya.

At the event, Najib announced an allocation of RM45 million for the construction of Sekolah Menengah Agama Seberang Perai Tengah. ― Bernama