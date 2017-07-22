Recipients of Penang state honours, medals reminded to observe decorum

Penang Yang DiPertua Negeri Pulau Pinang Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas (right) confers the Darjah Panglima Pangkuan Negeri state honour to Chief Justice Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif in George Town July 22, 2017. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, July 22 — The Yang DiPertua Negeri Pulau Pinang Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas has reminded all recipients of state honours and medals to show their commitment and individuality as well as become a role model to the community.

He hoped these recipients would observe decorum and good behaviour at all times because the people were always observing and evaluating their every step and words.

“I would like to remind that these awards are conferred to the selected ones who had shown their commitment and high esteem besides being role models for others.

“Hopefully the conferment of these honours can inject and inspire all to continue contributing their services to the country, especially Penang,” he said when speaking at the conferment of state awards and medals ceremony in conjunction with his 79th birthday at the Dewan Sri Pinang, here today.

During the ceremony 170 people, including Chief Justice Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif, were conferred state honours and medals.

Also present were Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, Penang State Legislative Assembly president Datuk Law Choo Kiang, Penang state secretary Datuk Seri Farizan Darus and state executive councilors.

A total of 1,481 recipients of state honours and medals have been listed in conjunction with the celebration and Md Raus is the sole recipient of the Darjah Panglima Pangkuan Negeri which carries the title ’Datuk Seri’ that topped the list.

Meanwhile Abdul Rahman called on the people of Penang to maintain and further enhance their existing unity. — Bernama