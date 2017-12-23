Rebuke EC registrar over Hansard dismissal, MP tells Speaker

Tony Pua questioned the registrar’s decision to discredit the Hansard — an official record of Parliamentary proceedings — as hard evidence, despite it being accepted by the country’s own judiciary system. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — DAP’s Tony Pua has urged Parliament Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia and the Election Commission (EC) to reprimand the latter’s registrar who had rejected an official Parliamentary document during a hearing on the electoral roll earlier this month.

“If the judiciary accepts the Hansard as hard evidence, who is the EC to reject the official Parliamentary document? For the EC registrar to say that the Hansard cannot be believed, they are saying that Parliament proceedings themselves cannot be believed,” Pua said in a statement.

“We call upon the Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin to reprimand the Election Commission for the latter’s contempt and we call upon the EC to reprimand the responsible Registrar above and immediately act to rectify the injustice by reopening the objection proceedings in Segamat.”

Pua was referring to a remark made by an EC registrar during the objection hearings involving the inclusion of 1,079 army voters in Segamat when the new army camp was not even fully built.

During a Budget debate on November 27, Seremban MP Anthony Loke had then asked for verification if the army camp was still under construction, to which Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Johari Baharum confirmed.

Pua stressed that Parliamentary Hansard can be taken to court as evidence, which affirmed the credibility of the documents, as stated in the Section 78(1b) of the Evidence Act 1950.

“The Act clearly says that Parliamentary proceedings are proved by the minutes of the session, which takes the form of the Parliamentary Hansard and nothing else,” he explained.