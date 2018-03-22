Rebranded MAB shows off new lounge, onboard Wi-Fi

Malaysia Airlines Bhd Group CEO Captain Izham Ismail poses with stewardesses after the launch of the newly refurbished Golden Lounge in KLIA in Sepang March 22, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliSEPANG, March 22 — Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) kicked off today its rebranding exercise with a newly refurbished Golden Lounge and inflight Wi-Fi access to customers.

The campaign launch also included a better website, a mobile application, newly acquired Airbus 350-900 (XWB) aircraft and the introduction of the latest Best of Malaysia menu onboard their flights, MAB Group CEO Captain Izham Ismail said today.

“All these improvements and innovations were set out and fulfilled with one objective in mind, which is to enhance the overall experience of our guest from browsing our website or apps online, to checking in or lounging on ground, to enjoying our service and offerings on board.

“This include our new assets — the Airbus 350-XWB fitted with improved offerings that even include Wi-Fi on board, a first time for a Malaysian carrier. The experience is further improved with the newly refurbished Golden Lounge fitted with improve amenities to suit the needs of our customers,” he said at the brand launch event in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The newly refurbished Golden Lounge in KLIA in Sepang March 22, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliMAB welcomed its first Airbus 350-XWB last November, with a total of six aircraft to be delivered to the airline by June this year.

The widebody planes were leased to the airliner by Air Lease Corporation and are part of the Malaysia Airlines Recovery Plan formulated by the airline’s sole shareholder, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, in 2014.

The newly renovated Golden Lounge also improved first-class and top-tier frequent flyers’ experience, said MAB chief commercial officer Arved Von Zur Muehlen.

“The lounge is primarily designed with Malaysia’s rich cultural tapestry in mind, with Malaysian-themed artwork and patterns. The dining experience also has been enhanced to show the importance of the ‘makan’ culture here.

“The lounge also has a sports bar, nap room, luggage locker, showers and free Wi-Fi access, among other amenities,” he said.

Food is freshly cooked to order at the Golden Lounge in KLIA. — Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliThe Golden Lounge dining area is designed with a Peranakan theme. Food is freshly cooked to order.

“As the national carrier, we represent worldwide the warmth, humility and hospitality that Malaysia is famous for. Our diversity, heritage and culture are our references and the roots of our brand promise. It all truly begins with us.

“Essentially, you will notice that we capture the essence of Malaysia in everything that we do. Our Malaysian hospitality encompasses all aspects of the customer experience,” said Zur Muehlen.