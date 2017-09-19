RCI rejects bid by Anwar’s lawyers for extension

Today’s hearing is the last of the nine scheduled hearings of the inquiry. A total of 24 witnesses testified and 42 documents were submitted. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 — The Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) investigating Bank Negara Malaysia’s currency trading losses during the 90s rejected today an extension request from Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s lawyers.

Lawyer Datuk Gurdial Singh Nijhar had asked for at least two days, beginning tomorrow till Friday or until Monday next week, to file written submissions.

Gurdial said his age and time constraints made it difficult for him to go through the facts of the case and file the submissions accordingly.

RCI chairman Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan rejected this, saying he faced similar constraints.

“I am also a senior citizen, and I have a deadline to meet. Extra days given to you means less days for me, so it remains on September 21,” Sidek said, ordering the filing to be done by 5pm on Thursday.

The panel was scheduled to hear former auditor-general Tan Sri Ishak Tadin today, but his son earlier told the commission that his father was suffering from cognitive impairment and unfit to testify.

Outside the courtroom, Gurdial and R. Sivarasa, another lawyer for Anwar, repeated claims that the RCI was “politically motivated.”

They said it was unprecedented to have to file submissions without access to the 42 documents tendered to the commission.

Gurdial also lamented that two key witnesses, the late Tan Sri Jaafar Husein and Ishak, were unable to provide evidence.

“Our problem is the real facts to establish the truth which is what this is about, in that sense, in handicapped quite seriously, and this will of course affect the outcome of the report itself,” he added.