‘Ravi Everest’: More can be done to improve Mount Kinabalu climbing experience

President of Global Expedition Club Malaysia, Ravichandran Tharumalingam speaks to Malay Mail Online during an interview in Kuala Lumpur on July 24, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — While the guides at Mount Kinabalu know the mountain like the back of their hands, there is still room for improvement when it comes to dealing with clients, said two-time Mount Everest mountaineer Ravi Tharumalingam.

Ravi, who is better known as “Ravi Everest”, said there have been cases of mountain guides overcharging tourists or lacking professional etiquette — such as smoking — while leading a tour.

“No doubt these guides are good but we need to train them further so they can give tourists a one of a kind experience when they come here,” Ravi told Malay Mail Online.

There are also cases where tourists were quick to blame guides when there was a mishap although the incident could have been their own doing.

“Sometimes a tourist wants to be ‘adventurous’ and seeks a new path… and then falls down.

“This can be avoided if the guide tells him or her that it is wrong to do so and be stern about it,” he said.

Ravi said some guides did not act or claim ignorance when they see a tourist misbehaving or destroying the natural flora and fauna.

He referred to some tourists as “orchid thieves” and “plant killers”, noting that touching plants after excessive spraying of mosquito repellent is harmful to them.

“It is wrong on the tourists’ part, but the onus is on the mountain guides to guide them and tell them that it is wrong,” he said.

Ravi, who has been climbing for over two decades and scaled over 10 summits worldwide, said he was recently asked to train the mountain guides in Sabah.

“When I speak to them, I can see tremendous potential. They know this mountain (Mount Kinabalu) better than anyone.

“But as mentioned, I am sure they will be able to give a better experience to tourists,” he said.

Presently, Ravi said there is no proper guideline for mountain guides.

He suggested that the Tourism Ministry and Youth and Sports Ministry follow syllabuses adopted by other countries like America.