Raus takes oath as Chief Justice of Malaysia

Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif (left) took his oath in front of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur August 4, 2017. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif took his oath last night as Chief Justice for three years with immediate effect.

He received his instrument of appointment from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V at Bilik Singgahsana Kecil, Istana Negara here.

Present at the function were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin, Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Ahmad Maarop and Chief Registrar of the Federal Court Datuk Seri Latifah Mohd Tahar.

Last April 1, Md Raus was appointed as Malaysia’s 14th chief justice, taking over from Tun Arifin Zakaria who retired at age 66 years and six months on March 31. The retirement age for judges is 66 years.

Md Raus’ service as Court of Appeal president was earlier extended for six months from February 4 till August 3. On April 1, he was appointed as the new chief justice.

On July 7, the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement said Md Raus would serve as chief justice for three years from August 3 after being appointed as an additional judge for the Federal Court on the same date and for the same period. ― Bernama