Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Raus takes oath as Chief Justice of Malaysia

Saturday August 5, 2017
07:12 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit:  Apple to release new smartwatchThe Edit:  Apple to release new smartwatch

The Edit: ‘The Ribbon’ at Sydney’s Darling HarbourThe Edit: ‘The Ribbon’ at Sydney’s Darling Harbour

The Edit: Marwan Kenzari to join ‘Aladdin’?The Edit: Marwan Kenzari to join ‘Aladdin’?

The Edit: Thunderstorm cuts short Lollapalooza opening nightThe Edit: Thunderstorm cuts short Lollapalooza opening night

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif (left) took his oath in front of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur August 4, 2017. ― Bernama picTan Sri Md Raus Sharif (left) took his oath in front of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur August 4, 2017. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif took his oath last night as Chief Justice for three years with immediate effect.

He received his instrument of appointment from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V at Bilik Singgahsana Kecil, Istana Negara here. 

Present at the function were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin, Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Ahmad Maarop and Chief Registrar of the Federal Court Datuk Seri Latifah Mohd Tahar.

Last April 1, Md Raus was appointed as Malaysia’s 14th chief justice, taking over from Tun Arifin Zakaria who retired at age 66 years and six months on March 31. The retirement age for judges is 66 years.

Md Raus’ service as Court of Appeal president was earlier extended for six months from February 4 till August 3. On April 1, he was appointed as the new chief justice.

On July 7, the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement said Md Raus would serve as chief justice for three years from August 3 after being appointed as an additional judge for the Federal Court on the same date and for the same period. ― Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline