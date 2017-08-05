Raus says reappointment as CJ ‘unprecedented’ but constitutional

Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif receives his instrument of appointment from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V at Bilik Singgahsana Kecil, Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur. Picture released August 5, 2017. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Tan Sri Raus Sharif said today his reappointment as chief justice was “unprecedented”, but insisted that it is still constitutional, according to a Malaysiakini news report.

“Yeah, as far as we are concerned (our appointments are constitutional)... but of course, this is unprecedented,” Md Raus reportedly said at a press conference at the Palace of Justice In Putrajaya today.

Md Raus was quoted saying that there were bound to be differing views on an issue especially if something took place for the first time.

He was responding to criticisms of his and Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin’s appointments as chief justice and Court of Appeal president beyond their age limit.

The Malaysian Bar has slammed the reappointments, calling it not only unconstitutional, but unprecedented.

The Bar said Malaysia cannot afford another constitutional debacle after the 1988 crisis, and has urged the two to instead decline the appointments in order to uphold the Federal Constitution.

