Raub flooded again, 235 evacuees relocated to relief centres

KUANTAN, Dec 8 — Raub is flooded again with 235 evacuees from 64 families relocated to seven temporary relief centres as at 6am this morning.

According to Pahang Civil Defence Force director Zainal Yusoff said all victims began moving in stages since 9.15pm after their houses were inundated following continuous rain since noon yesterday.

“The first relief centre was opened at Kampung Temau community hall at 9.25pm with 11 victims from three families followed by Kampung Pia hall which sheltered 92 evacuees from 26 families,” he said when contacted here today.

According to him, other centres were Kampung Ulu Sungai hall (30 victims), Kampung Sega Lama hall (30 victims), SK Kampung Chenua 46 (people), Ulu Rengol hall (three people) and Masjid Jamek Kuala Semantan (23 people).

At the same time, Zainal said the water level of Sungai Lipis at Batu Malim station had breached its danger level at 115.2 metres while Sungai Dong was at warning level at 118.4 metres.

“Water at Gali Bridge which was also at warning level at 112.3 metres was on a rising trend and low-lying areas are at risk of being flooded,” he said.

Earlier on Dec 2 to 4, three relief centres were opened in Raub with 71 victims from 25 families from

Kampung Melayu Cheroh, Kampung Ulu Sungai dan Kampung Kuala Semantan. — Bernama