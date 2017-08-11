RapidKL rolls out ’get to know driver’ signs

Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Mohd Azam Omar places a sign on the windshield of a RapidKL bus. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — RapidKL bus passengers can now get to know their captains — or drivers — a little better.

Starting today, the company’s 1,700 captains servicing 175 routes across the Klang Valley will put up signs featuring their photos, names and the message (translated from Bahasa Malaysia): “Hi, welcome to RapidKL. Your friendly bus captain is (name). Please say hello to them.”

The message ends with the hashtag #MenghubungkanKita (connecting us).

Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Mohd Azam Omar said the signs were an effort to add a personal touch to the service, and to encourage passengers to get to know and greet their driver when they embark and disembark the bus.

He said the exercise would create a sense of familiarity and trust between passengers and the company.

“We have an average of 500,000 passengers daily, some of whom travel the same routes every day. It is a shame to see a barrier between the two,” he told a press conference at the Pasar Seni Bus Hub yesterday.

“If passengers know the captain’s face and name even before boarding the bus, they would feel more at ease and would want to use the service frequently.”

Mohd Azam said the company’s 1,700 bus captains servicing the 175 routes across the Klang Valley received their cards yesterday and will put up the signs on the front windshield glass from today.

He said the move was also vital in motivating RapidKL’s employees.

“Driving a bus is not an easy task. Not everyone has the patience to constantly brave the traffic, not even me,” he said.

“But just a smile from a passenger could do wonders. It would make the bus driver feel appreciated and in return, they will strive to deliver high-quality service.” Mohd Azam said the programme will be extended to the RapidPenang, RapidKuantan and RapidKemunting services at a later date.

“This is an ongoing effort to better engage with the public who use our service. We will announce another campaign called ‘Smile’ soon to encourage people to smile more,” he said.

Bus captain Mohd Azlin Mohd Azmi, 36, who has been working for RapidKL for two years, said he believed the exercise would inspire better communication and no longer make him and his collagues feel “invisible”.

“When I first started working, I smiled a lot and greeted passengers enthusiastically as soon as they stepped on but the response was not so great,” he said.

“Some would not even look my way and it was demotivating at times.

“I think that is because the emphasis was always just on the driver to do the smiling and greeting. I hope that changes now.”