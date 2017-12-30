Rapid Rail rolls out first ‘married’ four-car train set

Datuk Zohari Sulaiman (right) said the four-car trains, with vibrant new signage and additional features, would ensure more comfort and less waiting time for passengers. — Picture via Twitter/RapidKLKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) has rolled out its first newly ‘married’ four-car train set, which was assembled from its previous two-car sets under the company’s Mid-Life Refurbishment (MLR) project.

Its chief executive officer, Datuk Zohari Sulaiman said the four-car trains, with vibrant new signage and additional features, would ensure more comfort and less waiting time for passengers.

“After completing 2,000 kilometres of testing and commissioning for service and boosting additional new features, the four-car train was put into service, a few hours after the final pre-operation run with key members of the project team from Prasarana Integrated Management and Engineering Services,” he said in a statement here, today.

Zohari said the project involved refurbishment, rectification, upgrading works and coupling of 34 sets of two-car train to form 17 sets of four-car train, as well as upgrading of the wayside systems.

“We cut off the front ends of two-car sets and marry them together to transform them into a four-car with added new features, and the next ‘married’ four-car trains will be delivered in stages between 2018 and 2020.

“By 2020, Rapid KL LRT Kelana Jaya Line will be fully serviced by all four-car trains,” he said.

The new trains also feature an enhanced rail lubricator system to reduce noise between rail and wheel interface, new LED lighting as well as the passenger information system for infotainment, four units of CCTV and a designated wheelchair area for persons with disabilities (OKU) in each car. — Bernama