Rapid Penang commuters urged to check status of services due to flood

Commuters were advised to check for the latest updates on Rapid Penang Facebook @rapidpgfans and twitter @rapidpg when planning their travel. ― File picPUTRAJAYA, Sept 15 ― Rapid Penang users have been advised to regularly check on its service status in view of the current rainy season which has caused flash floods in the island and affected service.

In a statement today by Rapid Bus ― operator of the Rapid Penang bus services ― it said commuters were advised to check for the latest updates on Rapid Penang Facebook @rapidpgfans and twitter @rapidpg when planning their travel.

“Due to heavy downpour in Penang, certain areas have been flooded. The floods have caused major service disruption to Rapid Penang bus services. Flash floods have also hit Rapid Penang headquarters in Lorong Kulit, forcing electrical supply to be shut down.

“Rapid Penang has set up a temporary centre at Weld Quay Bus Depot in managing its operations and ensuring the best service possible for the commuters. We are working closely with all the relevant authorities in managing the situation, especially in providing the latest updates on the service,” it said.

It added the service resumed after the temporary suspension this morning while as at 4pm today, all routes were in operation, except 501 between Balik Pulau and Teluk Bahang, and Route 502 between Balik Pulau and Weld Quay. ― Bernama