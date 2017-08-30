Rapid KL to extend LRT, MRT, Monorel and bus services up to 2am

The MRT service at the Mutiara Damansara, Bukit Bintang and Bandar Utama stations will be extended until 1am. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 ― Rapid KL will extend the Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), Monorel KL and RapidKL bus services today in conjunction with the closing ceremony of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 and the Merdeka Eve celebration.

Rapid KL in a statement yesterday said the LRT service will be extended to 2am involving the Bukit Jalil and Masjid Jamek stations, while the Bandaraya and KLCC stations would remain open until 1am.

“For the MRT service, the operation at the Mutiara Damansara, Bukit Bintang and Bandar Utama stations will be extended until 1am, while the Monorel service at the Hang Tuah station will also be open until 1am.

“Passengers are advised to use the MyRapid Touch ‘n Go (TnG) card or any TnG card for their own convenience, and if they want to use the token, they are advised to purchase the return token before leaving the station, either at Bukit Jalil, KLCC or Dataran Merdeka,” the statement said.

It said the Rapid KL bus service will also be made available at strategic locations to take the passengers to the National Stadium Bukit Jalil and back after the closing ceremony of the KL SEA Games.

Among the locations are in Jalan Reko Kajang, Ampang Point, Greenwood Bus Hub (Gombak), Shah Alam City Hub, KLCC Bus Station, Platform C Pasar Seni, and the bus station in front of Nu Sentral. ― Bernama