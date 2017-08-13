Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Thunderstorm

Rapid KL provides special shuttle bus service for monorail

Sunday August 13, 2017
Effective tomorrow, Rapid KL will provide a special shuttle bus service from 7am to 10pm on weekdays in support of its monorail service. — Reuters picEffective tomorrow, Rapid KL will provide a special shuttle bus service from 7am to 10pm on weekdays in support of its monorail service. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Effective tomorrow, Rapid KL will provide a special shuttle bus service from 7am to 10pm on weekdays in support of its monorail service, which is currently operating with two-car train sets only.

Rapid KL, in a statement, said the shuttle bus service will travel throughout the monorail alignment from KL Sentral to Titiwangsa with stops at all monorail stations at a frequency between 15 minutes and 20 minutes, depending on traffic conditions.

However, on its return trip from Titiwangsa to KL Sentral, the shuttle buses will not make stops at Tun Sambanthan and Air Asia- Bukit Bintang due to one-way street alignment in Brickfields and Bukit Bintang.

“We will have notices on the locations of these bus stops for the convenience of commuters,” it said.

Passengers can refer to Rapid KL’s staff at its Customer Service Offices for advice. — Bernama

