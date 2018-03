Ranau hit by moderate quake

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale hit Ranau, Sabah, at 9.06pm today. — AFP file picKUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale hit Ranau, Sabah, at 9.06pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement on its official Facebook said the epicentre was Longitude 6.1º North and Latitude 116.6 º East. — Bernama