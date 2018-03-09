Ranau hit by another quake this morning

According to a Meteorological Department statement today, the epicentre located at 6.1 degrees north and 116.6 east, was about 16km northwest of Ranau. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Another earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale has occurred in Ranau, Sabah at 8.09am this morning.

According to a Meteorological Department statement today, the epicentre located at 6.1 degrees north and 116.6 east, was about 16km northwest of Ranau.

“The tremors could be felt in Ranau,” it said.

Yesterday, a moderate 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted Ranau at 9.06pm. Following that, tremors could be felt by many residents in the West Coast of Sabah.

The quake could also be felt at several locations including Kota Kinabalu, Kundasang, Penampang, Tuaran, Kudat and Kota Marudu.

The strongest earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale with its epicentre at Mount Kinabalu occurred in 2015.

Meanwhile a strong 6.7 quake on the Richter scale shocked New Ireland Province, 117km east of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea at 1.39am this morning.

No tsunami warning was issued. — Bernama