Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Ranau hit by another quake this morning

Friday March 9, 2018
11:11 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Potential hazards of parabens for household petsThe Edit: Potential hazards of parabens for household pets

The Edit: ‘The Sopranos’ may be resurrected as a prequel filmThe Edit: ‘The Sopranos’ may be resurrected as a prequel film

The Edit: NYK’s ‘Make It On Me’ dropsThe Edit: NYK’s ‘Make It On Me’ drops

The Edit: Five things Malaysians and Irish have in commonThe Edit: Five things Malaysians and Irish have in common

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

According to a Meteorological Department statement today, the epicentre located at 6.1 degrees north and 116.6 east, was about 16km northwest of Ranau. — AFP picAccording to a Meteorological Department statement today, the epicentre located at 6.1 degrees north and 116.6 east, was about 16km northwest of Ranau. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Another earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale has occurred in Ranau, Sabah at 8.09am this morning. 

According to a Meteorological Department statement today, the epicentre located at 6.1 degrees north and 116.6 east, was about 16km northwest of Ranau.

“The tremors could be felt in Ranau,” it said.

Yesterday, a moderate 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted Ranau at 9.06pm. Following that, tremors could  be felt by many residents in the West Coast of Sabah.

The quake could also be felt at several locations including Kota Kinabalu, Kundasang, Penampang, Tuaran, Kudat and Kota Marudu.

The strongest earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale with its epicentre at Mount Kinabalu occurred in 2015.

Meanwhile a strong 6.7 quake on the Richter scale shocked New Ireland Province, 117km east of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea at 1.39am this morning.

No tsunami warning was issued. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram