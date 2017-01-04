Ramlan Ibrahim named new Foreign Ministry sec-gen

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 4 — Datuk Ramlan Ibrahim, who was Malaysia’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, has been appointed the secretary-general of the Foreign Ministry effective Jan 1 this year.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa, who made the announcement today, said Ramlan, 59, takes over from Tan Sri Othman Hashim whose contract of service had expired.

“He (Ramlan) has wide experience in international relations and the country’s foreign affairs gained throughout his career,” Ali said in a statement today.

Ramlan, who has been in the civil service for over 34 years, had served as the deputy secretary-general (bilateral affairs) of the Foreign Ministry.

He has also served as Malaysia’s ambassador to the Republic of Korea and as ambassador to Bosnia Herzegovina.

Ali said Ramlan’s credibility and knowledge and the wide experience he gained particularly when Malaysia was a member of the UN Security Council in 2015-2016 would enable him to discharge his responsibilities effectively as the secretary-general of the ministry.

He said he was confident that Ramlan would be able to continue the mission of the Foreign Ministry in upholding sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as promoting and safeguarding national interests through dynamic and proactive diplomatic practices.

Ali, on behalf of the government, also recorded the highest appreciation and thanks to Othman for his contribution and dedication to the public service for over 37 years. — TODAY