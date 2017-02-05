Rally to oppose Shariah Bill faces hurdles of obscurity, intimidation

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s Bill now aims to raise the ceiling on Shariah punishments from three years’ imprisonment, six strokes of the cane and an RM5,000 fine to 30 years’ imprisonment, 100 strokes, and an RM100,000 fine. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — A gathering to object against a private member’s Bill to enhance the Shariah courts is struggling to gain traction due to lack of awareness and concerns of reprisals by rival supporters.

According to a straw poll conducted by Malay Mail Online, few even knew of the event that will be held on February 18, the same day that PAS is planning a rally to demonstrate backing for president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s initiative.

Despite voicing support for the goal of the event dubbed “Malaysians Reject Hadi’s Bill” and organised by a movement called BEBAS, none of the five people contacted by Malay Mail Online said they had heard of the proposed gathering.

“There is going to be one (a counter-rally)? That is a good thing because I am all for it, but I don’t think I will participate in it as — being a Malay and coming from a conservative family — I don’t want to be ‘marked as a deviant child’,” said a 30-year-old IT engineer who declined to be named.

The concern was unanimous among the Malay respondents, who cited worry about being labelled un-Islamic or even deviant for opposing the Bill.

Hadi’s Bill now aims to raise the ceiling on Shariah punishments from three years’ imprisonment, six strokes of the cane and an RM5,000 fine to 30 years’ imprisonment, 100 strokes, and an RM100,000 fine.

He only included the specifics after being told to do so by rival Umno lawmakers.

Despite Hadi’s new insistence that his Bill is wholly unrelated to hudud, the Islamic penal code, there remains pressure for Muslims to back his proposal under the premise of religious obligation.

Concerns that the full extent of dissent to Hadi’s Bill was being suppressed were also voiced yesterday by the G25 group of Muslim professionals, who urged authorities to be receptive to all views regarding the proposal.

“I am afraid that if I participated in BEBAS’ rally, my relatives will not accept it, but I honestly don’t think there is need to increase the powers of the Shariah courts,” said another Malay respondent, who also requested anonymity.

“My prayers will be with BEBAS nevertheless,” the 47-year-old mechanic from Subang Jaya said.

Supporters of Hadi’s Bill has framed opposition to his proposal — regardless of reason — as meddling in Muslim affairs. Steering discourse in this direction has encouraged circumspection when openly dissenting on the subject.

“I didn’t know of BEBAS existence until today but I laud its protest because Hadi seems to not really know what he wants,” S. Thanaraj, 32, told Malay Mail Online when contacted.

“Having said that, I am also unsure if I will want to attend BEBAS’ rally as I am afraid it might turn unruly since both protests are happening the same day,” he said.

The rally is jointly organised by activists Azrul Mohd Khalib, Azira Aziz and a third person.

Among others, it aims to highlight what the group said was Hadi’s failure to examine the overall effects that his proposal to enhance the powers of the Shariah courts would have on multiracial Malaysia.

When contacted by Malay Mail Online for comment on concerns expressed by the respondents of the poll, Azrul acknowledged these as “valid and real”.

He also emphasised that the gathering was strictly to oppose Hadi’s efforts and not any facet of Islam or its laws.

Azrul further explained that the event was intended to demonstrate the existence of public objection towards the PAS president’s Bill.

“Bebas would like to stress that this is NOT God’s law but man-made law and therefore not infallible and could result in errors and injustice,” he said.

“We are not looking for a confrontation or a physical fight with supporters of the Bill.”

On gaining traction for the event, Azrul said his team will publish articles via social media and try to engage with the public through various discussions to increase awareness leading up to the gathering.

BEBAS will hold its rally on February 18 at Padang Merbok, between 3pm and 5pm.

PAS maintains that it will gather on the same day at Dataran Merdeka despite the Kuala Lumpur City Hall barring the use of the historic square for such rallies.

Malay Mail Online polled three Malay respondents and one each from the Indian and Chinese communities for the survey.