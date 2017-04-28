Raja Zarith Sofiah visits tahfiz student’s grave

File picture shows Ahmad Motai, 66, grandfather of the late Mohamad Thaqif Amin offer funeral prayers at the Muslim cemetery in Felda Bukit Aping Barat, April 27, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA TINGGI, April 28 — Raja Permaisuri Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah today visited the grave of former tahfiz student, Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi, here.

Dressed in a white baju kurung, she arrived at the Felda Bukit Aping Timur Cemetery at 3.30pm.

She spent almost half an hour at the grave, sprinkling rose water on it, reciting Yasin as well as prayers.

Also present were Kota Tinggi District Officer, Dr Badrul Hisham Kassim and Kota Tinggi Qadi, Suhaimi Rebu.

Mohamad Thaqif Amin’s closest family members including both his parents were also present.

At noon, family members had held a brief prayer ceremony at Mohamad Thaqif Amin’s grandfather’s house in the village.

The ceremony was also attended by a number of students from Madrasah Felda Bukit Aping Timur.

Mohamad Thaqif Amin’s mother Felda Wani Ahmad, 40, said she was touched by Raja Zarith’s gesture of visiting her son’s grave.

“I am overwhelmed because the Permaisuri herself decided to come, I mean, who are we?

“She said she wanted to visit (Mohamad Thaqif Amin) when he was going to have the surgery to amputate his hand, but she could not do so then. That is why she came (to the grave) and I saw her sincerity,” she said.

Mohamad Thaqif Amin, 11, who had both his legs amputated due to an infection after being allegedly abused by his school’s assistant warden, died at the Sultan Ismail Hospital near here, on Wednesday evening. — Bernama