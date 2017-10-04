Raja Puan Besar Perak laid to rest in Kuala Kangsar

KUALA KANGSAR, Oct 4 — Raja Puan Besar Perak, Raja Nor Mahani Raja Shahar Shah, consort of the Raja Muda Perak, was laid to rest at the Royal Mausoleum in Bukit Chandan, here, at 6.05pm.

Her remains were interred next to the grave of Raja Puan Besar Perak, Raja Nor Izan Raja Bendahara Raja Abdul Rashid.

Earlier, the casket bearing her remains arrived for the funeral prayer at Ubudiah Mosque, Bukit Chandan, on a royal yellow ‘pedati khas’ or special palanquin called ‘Seraja Diraja’ at 3.10pm.

The special palanquin was carried by 20 members of the Malaysian Armed Forces for about 200 metres from the Sultan Azlan Shah Gallery.

Also accompanying the remains were the Raja Muda of Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, 76, and his children Raja Shah Azman, 43, and Raja Nor Azwina, 41.

After the tahlil recitation and funeral prayer were performed by a congregation of about 1,000 people including students of Madrasah Idrisiah, the remains were taken to the Royal Mausoleum, next to the mosque for the funeral rites.

The funeral prayer was led by the imam of Ubudiah Mosque, Ustaz Mohd Helmi Ibrahim while the reading of the ‘talkin’ was conducted by State Mosque chief imam, Abdul Farid Salleh.

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah led the royal family in pouring rose water and sprinkling flower petals on the grave, followed by Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim and Tunku Ampuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Aishah Tengku Besar Mahmud.

They were followed by Raja Jaafar, Raja Dihilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris, Raja Puan Muda Perak Tunku Soraya Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, his wife Datin Seri Saripah Zulkifl and the late Raja Nor Mahani’s children.

The weather was cloudy while feelings of sadness filled the air as members of the royal family, dignitaries and the public came to the mosque as early as 2 pm.

Raja Nor Mahani passed away in Petaling Jaya, Selangor at 5.07pm yesterday.

Born in 1942, Raja Nor Mahani was proclaimed Raja Puan Besar of Perak before the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah at Istana Iskandariah, Kuala Kangsar in 2014. — Bernama