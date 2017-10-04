Raja Puan Besar of Perak dies aged 74

Born in 1942, Raja Nor Mahani was sworn in as Raja Puan Besar of Perak in 2014 before the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah at Istana Iskandariah, Kuala Kangsar. — Bernama picIPOH, Oct 4 — The Raja Puan Besar of Perak, Raja Nor Mahani Raja Shahar Shah passed away in Petaling Jaya, Selangor at 5.07pm today, said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Zambry said Raja Nor Mahani, 74, would lie in state at Istana Al-Ridhuan here before she is laid to rest at the Kuala Kangsar Royal Mausoleum after Asar prayers tomorrow.

He said the public could pay their last respects from 10am to 11.30am while the heads of states and dignitaries would pay their last respects from 11.30am.

“As a show of respect and sadness on her passing, the Sultan of Perak has ordered that all flags in Perak be flown at half mast until the funeral rites are completed,” he said in an official announcement which was broadcast live over RTM1 here, tonight.

Zambry, on behalf of the people of Perak expressed condolences to the Perak royal family and prayed Allah would shower his blessings on the deceased and place her soul among the righteous.

Raja Nor Mahani was the wife of the Raja Muda of Perak, Raja Jaafar Raja Datuk Musa, 76, and the couple had two children, Raja Shah Azman, 43, and Raja Nor Azwina, 41.

Born in 1942, Raja Nor Mahani was sworn in as Raja Puan Besar of Perak in 2014 before the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah at Istana Iskandariah, Kuala Kangsar.

Raja Nor Mahani was former deputy president of the Girl Guides Association, Malaysia. — Bernama