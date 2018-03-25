Raja Nong Chik doesn’t post selfies while waiting for DBKL but ‘gets the job done’, PKR told

PKR's Fahmi recently criticised Datuk Seri Raja Nong Chik Zainal Abidin (pic) by claiming the latter was never seen whenever Lembah Pantai public housing residents encountered housing problems. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — PKR should stop trying to shift blame from MP Nurul Izzah Anwar’s failure to serve Lembah Pantai constituents, the seat’s Umno division secretary asserted today.

Tengku Zuhri Aziz ticked off Fahmi Fadzil for “making excuses” for Nurul Izzah and challenged the PKR communications director to tell the second-term lawmaker to defend her seat in GE14 and let the ballot box show if she has the voters’ support.

The Lembah Pantai Umno division secretary also accused Fahmi of following Nurul Izzah’s example by making unsubstantiated allegations against Lembah Pantai Umno division chief Datuk Seri Raja Nong Chik Zainal Abidin, who looks to be a likely candidate for the federal seat.

“Raja Nong Chik does not post selfies of himself on his social media at 7am in the morning while waiting to see officials from DBKL to champion the lift issues. He just gets it done,” he said in a statement, referring to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall by its Malay initials.

“Raja Nong Chik gets the job done even though he is not the the elected representative of Lembah Pantai. He’s been doing it the moment results were announced,” he added.

Tengku Zuhri was responding to Fahmi’s criticism of Raja Nong Chik in a recent interview with Malay Mail, in which the PKR man claimed the Umno leader was never seen whenever Lembah Pantai public housing residents encountered housing problems such as the frequent lift breakdowns.

He said that Raja Nong Chik “has been experiencing these ‘encounters’ of dealing with people issues even before PPRs were there”.

“Perhaps it is time to vote in somebody who has the interest of the community at heart and have the drive to deliver promises instead of someone who contests just for personal spotlight and goes missing for years only to return during balloting season,” Tengku Zuhri said.