Raja Muda proclaimed as new Sultan of Kedah

The Raja Muda of Kedah, Tunku Sallehuddin Almarhum Sultan Badlishah, ascends the throne as the 29th Sultan of Kedah. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

ALOR SETAR, Sept 12 — The Raja Muda of Kedah, Tunku Sallehuddin Almarhum Sultan Badlishah, was today proclaimed at the new Sultan of Kedah to succeed his elder brother, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, who passed away yesterday.

Tunku Sallehuddin ascends the throne as the 29th Sultan of Kedah. Sultan Abdul Halim passed away at 2.30 pm yesterday at Istana Anak Bukit after a reign of 59 years. His Royal Highness was 89.

The proclamation of the new sultan was read out by Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah at Istana Anak Bukit in keeping with a decision of the Royal Council of Ascension.

Article Nine of the Kedah State Constitution provides for the Royal Council of Ascension to determine the successor of the Kedah throne upon the demise of the reigning sultan. The Mentri Besar is the president of the council.

Following the proclamation, the Comptroller of the Royal Household/Principal Private Secretary of the Sultan of Kedah, Datuk Syed Unan Mashri Syed Abdullah, invited Tunku Sallehuddin to take his seat on the throne placed at Dewan Penghadapan. — Bernama