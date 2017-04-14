Raja Muda Perlis hopes to see harumanis mango served by airlines

The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Putra Faizuddin Jamalullail (left) launching the Perlis Harumanis Mango Sale 2017 near Bukit Bintang in Kangar, April 14, 2017. — Bernama picKANGAR, April 14 — The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, today expressed his hope of seeing the state’s harumanis mango served on flights by airline companies in the country.

To achieve this, he said, the state government should be brave to venture into more dynamic markets to ensure bigger market prospect for the fruit.

He suggested the State Agriculture Department to cooperate with national carrier Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAS) to supply harumanis mango for serving to its first class passengers.

This is part of the effort to promote the uniqueness of harumanis mango to the world, he said when launching the sale of the fruit at Pusat Kecemerlangan Mempelam Harumanis here today.

Also present was the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said all quarters should their role to maintain the quality and uniqueness of the harumanis.

He also expressed regrets with the attitude of some harumanis traders for cheating consumers by selling low quality fruit at Grade A fruit price.

There are also those selling other types of mangoes, but claimed they are harumanis, he added.

However, he hoped the introduction of security code for harumanis by the State Agriculture Department recently would address the problem. — Bernama