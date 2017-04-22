‘Raja Bomoh’ out on bail, probed for wounding religious feelings

Footage of controversial shaman Datuk Ibrahim Mat Zin performing a ritual with his followers. ― file picKUALA LUMPUR, April 22 ― Controversial shaman Datuk Ibrahim Mat Zin has been released on police bail after he was arrested by the police in Johor yesterday morning.

In a report by The Star Online, Ibrahim, the self-styled “Raja Bomoh” or “Shaman King”, was investigated under Section 298 of the Penal Code, that deals with uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person.

“We took his statement and he has been cooperating with our investigations so far.

“We have released him on police bail,” Criminal Investigation Department director Comm Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh told the portal.

Last month, deputy minister Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said a warrant has been issued for Ibrahim’s arrest and he is also wanted by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department, or Jawi.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar was also reported saying the police had received several reports of ritual acts by Ibrahim, and he would be investigated in accordance with Section 111 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

This came after Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad had urged Ibrahim to “repent”, after the latter again entered the spotlight for his antics purportedly to defend Malaysia against North Korea.

However, minister in charge of Islamic affairs Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom clarified that the shaman was being summoned by Islamic authorities just to explain his conduct, and this does not necessarily mean that he is breaching Islamic healing guidelines.