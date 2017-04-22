‘Raja Bomoh’ nabbed in Johor, says report

‘Raja Bomoh’ Datuk Ibrahim Mat Zin (centre) was nabbed at a hotel in Segamat, Johor at 2.30am yesterday. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 22 ― Controversial shaman Datuk Ibrahim Mat Zin has been arrested by authorities in the early morning yesterday, Malay daily Harian Metro reported today.

Ibrahim, the self-styled “Raja Bomoh” or “Shaman King”, was nabbed at a hotel in Segamat, Johor at 2.30am yesterday, according to an anonymous source.

Malay Mail Online is currently seeking verification from Islamic authorities who are seeking his arrest.

However, the news was posted by the Islamic Development Department Malaysia, or Jakim, on its official Facebook page today.

Last month, deputy minister Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said a warrant has been issued for Ibrahim’s arrest and he is also wanted by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department, or Jawi.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar was also reported saying the police had received several reports of ritual acts by Ibrahim, and he would be investigated in accordance with Section 111 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

This came after Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad had urged Ibrahim to “repent”, after the latter again entered the spotlight for his antics purportedly to defend Malaysia against North Korea.

However, minister in charge of Islamic affairs Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom clarified that the shaman was being summoned by Islamic authorities just to explain his conduct, and this does not necessarily mean that he is breaching Islamic healing guidelines.