Rahman Dahlan to sue Rafizi over ‘fake brother’ cronyism claims

Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan is taking legal action over an allegation that the contract to run Expo Negaraku had been given to his ‘brother’. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan has appointed a lawyer to initiate legal proceedings against PKR’s Rafizi Ramli for alleging that the contract to run Expo Negaraku was given to his so-called brother.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s department said he was also aggrieved with the Pandan MP’s claims that he had obtained information from officers within Abdul Rahman’s department, the Economic Planning Unit.

Instead, Abdul Rahman claimed that he had evidence of Rafizi contacting Noor Raslan Dahlan, the CEO of PICO Integrated Exhibits (M) Sdn Bhd, directly, after Rafizi’s press conference, to clarify if Raslan was actually Abdul Rahman’s brother.

“In light of the evidence against Rafizi and the malicious allegation thrown at me, I have appointed counsel Datuk M Reza Hassan of Messrs Raja Riza and Associate to exhaust all legal means against Rafizi in order to put his continuous slandering to rest,” he said in a statement.

Rafizi had purportedly made the announcement at a press conference and subsequently put a statement on the matter on his Facebook page.

But the statement is believed to have been removed.