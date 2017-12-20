Rahman Dahlan: Najib committed, has vision to bring about balanced development

Abdul Rahman said the ECRL project signified Najib’s commitment in establishing a balanced development. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Dec 20 — Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is a prime minister who always give his full commitment and has a great vision in ensuring a balanced development in the country, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

Citing the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) as an example, he said the project will connect the people in the east coast of the Peninsular to the west coast, Abdul Rahman said it signified Najib’s commitment in establishing a balanced development in both areas.

“No prime minister has committed so much money on infrastructure which is a critical investment for future development of a country. No one, except this prime minister because he has a fair vision.

“He (Najib) wants to provide a fair economic opportunity to areas that have been lagging behind,” the Kota Belud Member of Parliament said after witnessing the handing over of equipment from the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) to Kota Belud district at the Perdana Putra building here, today.

He was commenting on the recent statement by the former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin who questioned whether the ECRL project which would be funded through a loan from the Export-Import Bank of China was a form of investment to the country.

Abdul Rahman who is also Barisan Nasional strategic communications director said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad when administering the country had failed to see the importance of the ECRL for the development of the east coast region.

“All of us know that his (Dr Mahathir) priority was wrong. I can tell you that the estimated cost for ECRL conducted by a consultant during his time was much lower, at below RM30 billion. He (Dr Mahathir) did nothing because he thought it (ECRL) was not important for the east coast to be developed and linked with an efficient rail network.

“However, this prime minister (Najib) is serious in spending billions on mega infrastructure for Sabah, Sarawak Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang that deserve better economic opportunity.

“So, you can make your own conclusion, whether as prime minister for 22 years, Dr Mahathir did well or did justice to the people of Sabah Sarawak, Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang,” he added. — Bernama