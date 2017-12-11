Rahman Dahlan mulls suing Rafizi for claiming government contract given to brother

Rafizi had alleged that the contract to organise 'Expo Negaraku' was given to Abdul Rahman’s brother, Raslan. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan said today he was contemplating legal action against PKR’s Rafizi Ramli after the latter claimed a government contract was given to Abdul Rahman’s brother.

It was reported that the PKR MP had alleged that the contract to organise “Expo Negaraku” was given to Abdul Rahman’s brother, Raslan, which the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department denied.

“It shows he (Rafizi) is a compulsive serial liar who’s not afraid of Allah. I will be speaking to my lawyers soon to act against Rafizi Ramli,” Rahman said in a statement.

Rafizi had purportedly made the announcement at a press conference and subsequently put a statement on the matter on his Facebook page.

But the statement is believed to have been removed.