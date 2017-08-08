Rahman Dahlan explains how Putrajaya took over Penang’s debt

Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan reminded the Penang chief minister that the Federal Government had taken over RM655.24 million of the state’s debt as part of the 2011 water restructuring agreement. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan today explained how Putrajaya took over the Penang government’s debt, and how it is linked to the 2011 state water restructuring agreement.

The Barisan Nasional Strategic Communications director said the calculation was, in fact, simple and that he was surprised that the Penang chief minister, Lim Guan Eng, could not figure it out.

“The Penang state debt was RM687.8 million in 2010. Due to the 2011 water restructuring agreement, the Federal Government took over RM655.24 million of those debt which resulted in a balance of just RM32.55 million — a 95 per cent reduction.

“However, (Lim) Guan Eng did not take into account that as part of the 2011 water restructuring agreement, the Federal Government also gave Penang a RM1.2 billion grant to expand the Penang’s Mengkuang Dam,” he said in a statement.

Should the 2011 water restructuring agreement be cancelled, Rahman Dahlan said, the Penang’s state debt will revert back to RM687.8 million while Penang would have to pay back the RM1.2 billion grant.

This, he said, would mean that the total state debt would now be RM1,887.8 billion — or close to three times of what the RM687.8 million state debt was.

“This is why the DAP Penang Government will not want to cancel the 2011 water restructuring agreement even though I had challenged them to do so,” he said.

Rahman Dahlan thanked the state government for acknowledging Putrajaya’s RM1.2 million grant for the dam.

Lim had previously said that the debt takeover by the federal administration was in return for Penang surrendering its Water Supply Corporation.

He further claimed that the water debts were incurred by the previous BN state government and that it was only fair to return those water debts to the BN federal government.