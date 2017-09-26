Rafizi’s Tabung Haji trial set for January 4

Rafizi is facing a charge of posting an article under the heading, 'Analisa Kewangan Tabung Haji 2009-2015' in his Facebook account dated Feb 9, 2016, which allegedly contained defamatory words against Lembaga Tabung Haji. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 ― The Magistrate’s Court here today fixed Jan 4, 2018 for the trial of Pandan Member of Parliament Mohd Rafizi Ramli who stands accused of defaming the Malaysian Haj Pilgrims Fund Board (Lembaga Tabung Haji) through an article in his Facebook account.

Magistrate Umzarul An Nur Umar fixed six days for trial from Jan 4-5 and Feb 5-8, when the case was brought for remention today.

The trial was earlier fixed for Nov 28. However, Mohd Rafizi’s lawyer Adi Zulkarnain Zulkafli today requested for a new date, telling the court that leading counsel Gobind Singh Deo was not available on that day as he had to attend another case in the High Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Jaizah Jaafar Sidek represented the prosecution.

Mohd Rafizi is facing a charge of posting an article under the heading, “Analisa Kewangan Tabung Haji 2009-2015” in his Facebook account dated Feb 9, 2016, which allegedly contained defamatory words against Lembaga Tabung Haji.

He allegedly committed the offence at Tingkat 18, Bangunan Tabung Haji, 201, Jalan Tun Razak here, around 9am on Feb 18, 2016.

The charge under Section 500 of the Penal Code provides for up to two years imprisonment or a fine or both, on conviction. ― Bernama