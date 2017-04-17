Last updated -- GMT+8

Rafizi to sue RPK over RM20m claim

Monday April 17, 2017
PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli said today that he plans to sue blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin for defamation. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli said today that he plans to sue blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin for defamation. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli said today that he plans to sue blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin for defamation over an article claiming that he had received RM20 million from a businessman.

Rafizi said the allegation, which was made in an article published April 7 on www.malaysia-today.net, has been repeated by PAS leaders and supporters in response to his claim that former PAS deputy leader Datuk Nasharudin Mat Isa had received funds from SRC International, a company that belongs to the Finance Ministry.

“My instruction was issued since Friday after I received verification of Raja Petra Kamaruddin’s bankruptcy status,” Rafizi said in a statement.

The Pandan MP added that even though he was aware that he would not receive any compensation should he win the suit since Raja Petra was purportedly bankrupt, he felt the suit was necessary because he wanted the “truth”.

Nasharudin, who is now chairman of the Global Movement of Moderates (GMM) Foundation, has expressed his willingness to cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should there be a probe into Rafizi’s claims that were made through a statutory declaration.

