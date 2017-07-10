Rafizi says Pakatan Harapan hopes to win 50 parliamentary seats in GE14

Rafizi Ramli speaks to members of the media during a press conference at the INVOKESpace in Kuala Lumpur March 23, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaJOHOR BARU, July 9 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has shortlisted 50 parliamentary seats which they hope to win in the 14th General Election (GE14).

PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli said the seats include 15 in Johor such as Johor Baru, Pasir Gudang, Tebrau, Sembrong, Tanjung Piai, Labis, Segamat, Sekijang, Pulai and Sri Gading.

“Some of these seats were won by Barisan Nasional with a small majority of votes in GE13,” he told the media after launching the ‘Jom Bina Semula Negara’ campaign, here today.

The two-month campaign in 22 locations nationwide will focus on issues such as the minimum wage and the Goods and Services Tax (GST). — Bernama