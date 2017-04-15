Rafizi says Nasharudin should publicly declare income, assets

Datuk Nasharudin Mat Isa sais that while he is willing to cooperate with the MACC, he will also initiate legal action against anyone who has defamed him. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 15 ― Datuk Nasharudin Mat Isa should make a statutory declaration on all his assets, income and any donations he has received personally or through his organisations, PKR's Rafizi Ramli said today.

Rafizi said this following the former PAS deputy president's denial that he had ever received funds linked to SRC international.

Nasharudin, who is now chairman of the Global Movement of Moderates (GMM) Foundation said yesterday that while he is willing to cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should there be a probe into Rafizi's claims, he will also initiate legal action against anyone who has defamed him.

The Pandan MP said in a statement that he welcomed any legal action, but pointed out that a lawsuit would take quite a while before it reaches the court stage.

“He also have to provide details of how the assets, incomes and donations were spent and to whom were the donations he received spent on,” he said.

“I urge him to make a statutory declaration for every year from 2012 to 2017. The declaration is not difficult because I do it every year, but he has to realise there are hundreds of accountants and lawyers who will scrutinise every word in the statutory declaration.

“If there is any inaccuracy there will be Malaysians who will lodge police reports against him and he can be jailed,” Rafizi added.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan has said that Nasharudin was no longer its deputy president, and that he has not held any leadership position in the party after 2011.

He also said the former leader did not contribute in any way to the party since then, except for the required monthly contribution made to the party as a PAS MP, which ended in 2013.

Rafizi made a statutory declaration earlier this week claiming that a former PAS leader received funds from SRC International that belongs to the Finance Ministry.

Rafizi made the claim after PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang was again allowed by Putrajaya to table his private member’s Bill to amend Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act and strengthen the Islamic courts’ punitive powers.