Rafizi names former PAS leader as recipient of SRC funds

PKR’s Rafizi Ramli speaks to Malay Mail Online in Kuala Lumpur. —Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, April 13 ― PKR’s Rafizi Ramli today accused a former senior leader from PAS of receiving funds from SRC International that belongs to the Finance Ministry.

The PKR vice president made a statutory declaration claiming he was told this by retired senior Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) official who previously investigated the matter.

Rafizi asserted the ex-official informed him that funds were diverted from SRC International to a private bank account and subsequently channelled to an unnamed lawyer.

Malay Mail Online is not identifying the people named for legal reasons.

“The MACC questioned the said lawyer and found evidence of leaders who were paid with SRC International Sdn Bhd funds that were transferred from the lawyer,” Rafizi said in his statutory declaration, which he read out at a press conference.

He declined to disclose the sums involved, saying the MACC was aware of the details.

He also claimed that Kuala Nerus MP Datuk Dr Khairuddin Aman Razali, who is PAS Ulama information chief, received the same information from the retired MACC official.

Rafizi later invited the MACC to report him to the police if it denied his statutory declaration.

“Then I can drag the MACC officers to state in the witness stand whether what I said was false. This information is verified and it came from the most senior person leading the investigation. And this is solely in the interest of truth,” said Rafizi.