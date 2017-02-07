Rafizi: Malays still don’t trust us

Rafizi Ramli speaking during the Save Malaysia Roundtable at The Club @ Bukit Utama, February 7, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The Malay community agrees with the issues regularly raised by opposition parties but do not voice their support as they are unconvinced that there is a credible alternative to the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN), said PKR’s Rafizi Ramli.

The Pandan MP added that opposition parties were to blame for their own failure to win over an electorate that was otherwise sympathetic to their cause.

"We are responsible for the fact that they still vote for BN despite understanding all these issues," he said at the Save Malaysia Roundtable here today.

“The more we talk down to them, the more they would not trust us,” he added.

He said that opposition leaders must not be “opportunistic” and “condescending” in speaking to Malay voters, especially those in the rural heartlands where BN retains stronger support.

He also said that Malays are particularly aware of matters related to key Malay-Bumiputra institutions.

Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa is under investigation by the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) over allegations that he forced two of the agency’s units to sponsor the Kelantan Red Warriors football team.

MARA is responsible for developing Malay-Bumiputra industry.

He also cited problems at the Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA), where newly-appointed chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Samad conceded to “wastages” in the organisation.

FELDA settlers have long been considered a vote bank for the ruling BN, but the lacklustre performance of the listed FELDA Global Ventures Holdings (FGVH) has attracted criticism.

“The split among the Malays is very real. Despite knowing about all these situations, about 40 per cent of them will still vote for BN regardless,” he added.

He said that Malay voters needed more convincing that mere words, and that “parroting” the same issues repeatedly is not going to help the opposition win them over.

“We won every argument when it comes to intellect. But winning hearts is a question of credibility,” he added.