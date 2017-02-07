Last updated Tuesday, February 07, 2017 6:48 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Rafizi: Malays still don’t trust us

BY RAM ANAND

Tuesday February 7, 2017
04:51 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Peru battles to save its endangered indigenous languagesThe Edit: Peru battles to save its endangered indigenous languages

Dr M hopes Zaid will be a long-lasting DAP memberDr M hopes Zaid will be a long-lasting DAP member

The Edit: Movie fans camp overnight for Berlin film fest ticketsThe Edit: Movie fans camp overnight for Berlin film fest tickets

Serial rapist back in MalaysiaSerial rapist back in Malaysia

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Rafizi Ramli speaking during the Save Malaysia Roundtable at The Club @ Bukit Utama, February 7, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayRafizi Ramli speaking during the Save Malaysia Roundtable at The Club @ Bukit Utama, February 7, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The Malay community agrees with the issues regularly raised by opposition parties but do not voice their support as they are unconvinced that there is a credible alternative to the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN), said PKR’s Rafizi Ramli.

The Pandan MP added that opposition parties were to blame for their own failure to win over an electorate that was otherwise sympathetic to their cause.

“We are responsible for the fact that they still vote for BN despite understanding all these issues,” he said at the Save Malaysia Roundtable here today.Opposition leaders attending the ‘Save Malaysia’ roundtable discussion at The Club @ Bukit Utama, February 7, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayOpposition leaders attending the ‘Save Malaysia’ roundtable discussion at The Club @ Bukit Utama, February 7, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May

“The more we talk down to them, the more they would not trust us,” he added.

He said that opposition leaders must not be “opportunistic” and “condescending” in speaking to Malay voters, especially those in the rural heartlands where BN retains stronger support.

He also said that Malays are particularly aware of matters related to key Malay-Bumiputra institutions.

Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa is under investigation by the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) over allegations that he forced two of the agency’s units to sponsor the Kelantan Red Warriors football team.

MARA is responsible for developing Malay-Bumiputra industry.

He also cited problems at the Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA), where newly-appointed chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Samad conceded to “wastages” in the organisation.

FELDA settlers have long been considered a vote bank for the ruling BN, but the lacklustre performance of the listed FELDA Global Ventures Holdings (FGVH) has attracted criticism.

“The split among the Malays is very real. Despite knowing about all these situations, about 40 per cent of them will still vote for BN regardless,” he added.

He said that Malay voters needed more convincing that mere words, and that “parroting” the same issues repeatedly is not going to help the opposition win them over.

“We won every argument when it comes to intellect. But winning hearts is a question of credibility,” he added.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline