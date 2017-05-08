Rafizi and portal journalists asked to tender open apology

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The chairman of the programme 'Malaysia Berselawat', Datuk Syed Mehdhar Syed Abdullah has urged PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli and a journalist from a news portal to tender an open apology to him to clear his name following the allegation and wrong report made by both individuals.

This followed the claim made by Rafizi last Tuesday which alleged that the Chairman of Al-Abrar Foundation had received RM5 million through the personal account of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and indirectly linked him as the chairman of the foundation.

Clarifying the matter, Syed Mehdhar denied that he had ever held the post of chairman of the foundation as alleged by both individuals.

“I was only appointed as chairman of the programme ‘Malaysia Berselawat’ by Yayasan Al-Abrar for the purpose of running, managing and ensuring the smooth running of the programme launched at the Stadium Bukit Jalil, on Dec 7 2013.

“The term foundation chairman and programme chairman are clearly two different things...programme chairman is appointed by the organisers namely Yayasan Al-Abrar which was temporary in nature while foundation chairman is a position held based on a resolution of the foundation,” he said in a statement, here today.

Following the allegation, Syed Mehdhar said he was contacted by the portal’s journalist to seek clarification but his statement was manipulated and viralled with a news report ‘I am not sure because I don’t look after the account, said Al-Abrar Foundation chairman” last Wednesday.

“The title gives the general impression directly or indirectly that I, as Al-Abrar Foundation chairman, was unaware of the account, source and financial management aspect of the foundation, but the fact is that I am not the chairman of the foundation as alleged by both individuals,” he said.

Thus, Syed Mehdhar said Rafizi and the journalist concerned must tender an open apology to clear his name, image and credibility which had been tainted because of the slander.

“Both of them must make a study and close investigation by obtaining an accurate source of the information that is valid in terms of the law with regard to the registration of the Al-Abrar Foundation before making any allegation or article on me,” he said. — Bernama