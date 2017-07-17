Rabies claims fourth life in Sarawak

File picture shows Sarawak Veterinary Services Department personnel putting down a puppy showing symptoms of being infected by rabies virus in Kampung Lebor, Gedong, Serian, July 5, 2017. — Bernama picKUCHING, July 17 — The fourth rabies victim in Sarawak has succumbed to the disease at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here today, just four days after the disease of the dog claimed the life of the third victim.

In a statement here today, the health ministry confirmed that five-year—old victim, Florancesia Ak. Edward from Kampung Ampungan, Serian died at 2.05pm due to the rabies encephalomyelitis.

Meanwhile, her uncle, Asem Ladong said the victim’s parents were with the girl when the hospital staff removed her life support system about 2pm.

He said the victim was bitten on the left hand about a week before the Gawai celebrations at her grandfather’s village, Kampung Serobang in the Serian district and was rushed to the Serian Hospital.

“However after Gawai, she began to show symptoms and was admitted at the Serian Hospital about two weeks ago before she was transferred to SGH,” said Asem, 52, when met at SGH here today.

Florancesia was the second of three children comprising two girls and a boy. Her other siblings are six and four years of age.

Asem said the funneral would be held tomorrow at Kampung Ampungan.

The third rabies victim was a seven-year-old girl from Kampung Lebor in Serian, who died at 2.16pm last Thursday — more than a week after two siblings died of the disease.

On July 4, a six-year-old girl and her four-year-old brother from Kampung Paon, Sungai Rimu, Serian, succumbed to the infection. — Bernama