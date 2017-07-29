Rabies: 2,667 dogs vaccinated in Kuching today

Members of the public bring their dogs in for vaccination by staff of the Sarawak Department of Veterinary Services at the Everbright Estate Basketball Court in Batu Kawa, Kuching July 29, 2017. — Bernama picKUCHING, July 29 — A total of 2,667 dogs were vaccinated in a massive vaccination programme held to control the rabies outbreak here, at the Everbright Estate Basketball Court from 10am to 4pm today.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat in a statement said the programme was conducted within a 10km radius of the Sungai Maong Wet Market which had been declared a rabies-infected area since Tuesday (July 25).

“A total of 2,667 dogs were vaccinated today, bringing the total number of pets vaccinated to date to 21,609, comprising dogs (13,969), cats (7,595) and other animals (45),” he said.

The secretariat said the Sarawak State Health Department also informed that there were 81 new bite cases reported today.

“In the Serian Division, 38 bite cases were reported; Sri Aman Division (10 bite cases) and Kuching Division (33 bite cases). This brings the cumulative number of dog bite cases from April 1 till today, to 1,156 cases,” said the statement.

According to the secretariat, the Sarawak Department of Veterinary Services in collaboration with the Local Councils led by the Sarawak Ministry of Local Government and Housing, will continue monitoring wild dogs and cats to control the spread of the disease.

The secretariat also announced that awareness campaigns will be resumed tomorrow (July 30) at three locations.

“Talks in Mandarin will be held at the Siburan Community Hall in Siburan and Kota Sentosa Chambers of Commerce Kindergarten in Batu Tujuh, Kota Sentosa while a talk in the Iban Language will be done at the Desa Wira Townhall in Batu Kawa.

“All three talks will begin at 7.30pm,” it added. — Bernama