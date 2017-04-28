Quit Selangor posts if decision to sever link final, PKR tells PAS

The party’s powerful Dewan Ulama or clergy wing had unanimously approved a motion to cut all links with PKR at its annual general meeting in Alor Setar yesterday. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — PAS should make up its mind once and for all on its political ties with PKR, Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today.

The PKR secretary-general urged the Islamist party leadership to stop skirting the issue since its powerful Dewan Ulama or clergy wing had unanimously approved a motion to cut all links with the Pakatan Harapan party at its annual general meeting in Alor Setar, Kedah yesterday.

“If PAS has decided to end tahaluf siyasi with PKR, the honourable and respectful thing for PAS members who have positions in the Selangor government is to resign,” Saifuddin said in a statement, using the Arabic word meaning political cooperation.

He added that it would be illogical, not to mention unfair, if PAS members continued to hold posts in Selangor, especially when it had already cut ties with the other Pakatan Harapan components, DAP and offshoot Parti Amanah Negara.

“Where is the logic after they severed ties with Amanah and DAP and now want to end the relationship with PKR but still want to work together as a government in Selangor?” Saifuddin asked.

Selangor is currently led by Datuk Seri Azmin Ali who is PKR deputy president and its executive council also comprises representatives from DAP and PAS, though the latter party has refused to have anything to do with DAP outside the state.

While Saifuddin said he expects the delegates in PAS’ other wings to follow in the footsteps of the clerics and file motions to reject PKR at the ongoing congress, the final decision must be formalised by the religious party’s top-level Syra Council to take effect.

A similar motion had been tabled at the PAS congress last year, but the Syura Council had delayed its decision then, ostensibly due to the tricky situation in Selangor where PAS is still part of the state administration together with PKR and DAP.

The PAS central leadership’s meeting is scheduled to start tomorrow.