Questions remain over murder-suicide

The three daughters console each other outside the mortuary yesterday. — Picture by Malay Mail KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Shock followed by grief aptly describes the trauma of a young woman seeing her parents’ bodies stretchered from a building in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman.

The building was the scene of Friday’s murder-cum-suicide.

Moments before the incident, the 24-year-old had called the mother’s handphone to speak to her only to have it answered by her father, identified only as Tamilchelian, a 51-year-old debt collector.

The daughter, who has remained anonymous, was shocked to hear her father’s voice.

“He (the father) told her he was going to kill her mother,” an acquaintance told Malay Mail when met at Hospital Kuala Lumpur mortuary.

“I’m going to kill your mother, my wife!” were the chilling words he was claimed to have uttered.

The daughter immediately informed relatives and they all rushed to Menara Centara in Jalan Sri Amar between Jalan Raja Laut and Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman.

The relatives reached the office building where the woman’s mother worked in a legal firm on the 16th floor and were surprised to see police patrol cars outside. They feared the worst.

The woman and her relatives, who were in tears, tried to rush into the building, but were stopped by policemen.

It is learnt Tamilchelian and the woman’s mother, Mangai, were married some 25 years ago.

The acquaintance, who accompanied the daughters at the mortuary, said the future of the three children remained uncertain.

The 24-year-old, who is soon to be married, is employed while the two others, aged 22 and 20, are still studying in college.

Family and friends showed up at the mortuary at 9.20am to claim the remains of the duo. The couple’s three daughter were spotted sobbing outside the forensic department.

A family friend, who knew them since they were married, said Tamilchelian and Mangai were kind-hearted people.

“They were very friendly, but they used to have some misunderstanding even before they got divorced in 2012,” he said.

He said Tamilchelian, who was known for being hot-tempered, used to be very close to the family.

“Though they were divorced, they used to be in touch in matters relating to the children,” he said.

The friend said he also wondered about the use of a gun in Tamilchelian’s work.

“I have known him for many years and spent time with him, but never once did I know him to be armed,” the friend said.

At 1.30pm, the bodies were released from the hospital and taken in separate hearses to their respective homes in Setapak.

Distraught family members refused to speak to reporters. Auxiliary police personnel ushered them into their respective cars.

City police chief Datuk Amar Singh is expected to release a statement tomorrow.



