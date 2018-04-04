Quarrelling couple cause RM20,000 damage to Lamborghini

The duo — a Syrian and a Jamaican — allegedly caused paint damage of about RM20,000 to the RM2.1 million supercar. ― Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — An arguing couple vented their frustrations by allegedly scratching a nearby Lamborghini Huracan on Sunday, according to a local newspaper.

In a report by Kosmo! today, the duo — a Syrian and a Jamaican — allegedly caused paint damage of about RM20,000 to the RM2.1 million supercar.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Azlin Sadari said the owner, believed to be a Datuk in his 50s, was informed of the vandalism by a parking valet.

“He checked the car and found multiple scratches on the left door and the booth area,” Muhammad Azlin was quoted as saying.

The man immediately confronted the couple, but the woman responded only with insults.

He then lodged a police report.

Muhammad Azlin said the couple were later arrested and are being investigated for causing mischief under Section 427 of the Penal Code.